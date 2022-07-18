Britney Spears Hints Her Big Music Comeback May Be Coming Soon

Pop-singer Britney Spears has signaled that she may soon return to making music as she showed off her infamous vocal skills.

The 40-year-old chart-topping star first burst onto the music scene in 1998 with the release of her debut single, 'Baby... One More Time', which rocketed to the top of the charts on both sides of the Atlantic, reports mirror.co.uk.

But for fans of the singer's music, it has been six long years since her last album, titled 'Glory,' was released in 2016.

She has revealed she longs to release a new version of her debut single - and also teased her vocal skills with a video that she shared via Instagram on Friday.

Sharing a clip of herself singing acappella, Spears wrote: "This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes... I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time, maybe too long.

[With Inputs from IANS]