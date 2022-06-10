Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Gets Arrested After He Crashes Her Wedding With Sam Asghari

Singer Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested on Thursday, June 9, after unsuccessfully attempting to disrupt the pop star's wedding to actor Sam Asghari.

Alexander approached a security guard and stated he'd arrived to crash the wedding, according to TMZ.

"He has been detained handcuffed and arrested for his disgusting criminal misconduct," Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart said, adding that he thanks "the Ventura County Sheriff’s department for their good and prompt work."

"I look forward to working closely with law enforcement to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, as he must be," Rosengart said. "Fortunately, Britney is safe."

"Britney Spears invited me here," Alexander said, whom he married in Las Vegas in 2004 before their marriage was annulled 55 hours later. "She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody's here but Sam, so where the (expletive)'s the family?"

Officers were dispatched to a trespassing incident shortly after 2 pm on Thursday, according to Ventura County Sheriff's Department Capt. Cameron Henderson. Alexander was allegedly detained at the ceremony's venue, according to him.

Alexander was held after investigators discovered he had a warrant from another county.

The case is still being looked into.

Spears and Asghari planned to marry later that day, according to a source close to the couple. Spears might have simply said "I do" legally, but her conservatorship required that the wedding be sanctioned, just like any other important life decision in her life.