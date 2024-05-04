Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Are Officially Divorced Nine Months After Separation

Spears was married for less than three days in 2004 to childhood friend Jason Alexander, who attempted to crash her wedding to Asghari and was later convicted of misdemeanour trespassing and battery. Spears met and began dating Asghari, a model and actor, when he appeared in her video for the song “Slumber Party” in 2016. She cited her desire to marry him as among the reasons she wanted an end to the constraining conservatorship, which she said was preventing it. The two announced their engagement in September of 2021.