Breaking Bad Creators Say Would Be A Damn Shame If Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Didn’t Appear In 'Better Call Saul'

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, in 'Breaking Bad,' they reprised their roles for the 2019 film 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film.'

Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul in 'Breaking Bad' Instagram

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 8:47 pm

Since the beginning of the series 'Better Call Saul', the mystery of whether Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will feature in it has loomed over. 

While co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have been tight-lipped about the likelihood of a crossover, the brains behind 'Better Call Saul' revealed during the final season premiere that the universes do, in fact, crossover.

According to a report by Variety, Gilligan said, “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?” He later added, “You heard it here first.”

'Better Call Saul,' which premieres its sixth and final season on April 18, takes place before the events of 'Breaking Bad.' However, as the successful AMC spinoff series approaches the end of its run, Gould says, “If it’s ever going to happen, this is when these two shows start crossing over.”

Cranston and Paul played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, in 'Breaking Bad,' but it's unknown if they'll reprise their roles in 'Better Call Saul.' As Gould said coyly, “These two worlds crossover in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure.”

Cranston and Paul previously played Walt and Jesse in 2019's 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film,' which followed Jesse after fleeing captivity at the hands of Todd (Jesse Plemons) and Uncle Jack's (Michael Bowen) gang.

While 'Breaking Bad' stars Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks reprise their roles as Gustavo Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut in the prequel series, many other characters from the Vince Gilligan Cinematic Universe have appeared in 'Better Call Saul,' including Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), Don Eladio (Luis Politti), and the Salamanca twins (Luis and Daniel Moncada). Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada) both made appearances.

'Better Call Saul' also stars Rhea Seehorn, Tony Dalton, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando. The series was developed by Gilligan and Gould, with Gould serving as the sole showrunner since Season 4. The two produce with Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz, and the series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

