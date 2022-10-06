Box Office: ‘Vikram Vedha’ Maintains Stable Growth, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark Globally

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ released in theatres on September 30, and since then, is constantly growing every day. The audience is showering immense love for the story and the power-packed performance of the stars. The film has collected 5.77 crore on its fifth day at the domestic box-office, maintaining its constant growth.

After its trailer and the songs, the audience had been eagerly waiting for ‘Vikram Vedha’. The craze for the film was well reflected on the second day when it registered approx 200 percent growth in multiple cities from Jodhpur, Indore, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Moreover, the film collected 5.39 crore on its fourth day, and the pan-India fifth day collection saw a jump with 5.77 crore.

The collection of the film on its first weekend was also remarkable, standing at around Rs 65 crore globally.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

On the other hand, director Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, starring Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi among others, has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The historical drama, which has earned $4.61 million (Rs 37 crore) in the US, has gone past the $4.58 million lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s ‘Kabali’.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “USA Box Office: Wednesday Oct 5th 4:00 PM PST 1. #PS1 – $144 K 2. #GodFather – $104 K 3. #TheGhost – $12 K.”

USA 🇺🇸 Box Office:



Wednesday Oct 5th 4:00 PM PST



1. #PS1 - $144 K



2. #GodFather - $104 K



3. #TheGhost - $12 K — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 6, 2022

‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ had a terrific opening in India as well, and its five-day collection looks like: Friday – Rs 38.50 crore, Saturday – Rs 35.50 crore, Sunday – Rs 39 crore, Monday – Rs 25 crore, Tuesday – Rs 27.50 crore. The film also outperformed Ajith’s Valimai and Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’, and the Dussehra festivities gave the film a further boost.

‘PS: I’ is based on a five-part novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.