Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday’s ‘Liger’ Falls Flat, ‘Karthikeya 2’ Enjoys A Good Third Weekend

Vijay Deverakonda starrer ‘Liger’ has been performing below par in Hindi and ‘Karthikeya 2’ is enjoying its golden run at the box office.

‘Liger’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’
‘Liger’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’ Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 5:39 pm

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’ released on August 25 and has been doing decent business in Telugu market. In Hindi, the film has failed to impress the audience. More so, on Sunday, the film’s collections were adversely affected by the India Vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2022. 

The Hindi version of ‘Liger’, amid mixed to negative reviews by audience and critics, earned Rs 1.25 crores (previews) on its opening day. The film experienced a major drop in collections and only minted Rs 4.5 crores, Rs 4.25 crores and Rs 3.75 crores on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The total collections of the film now stand at Rs 13.75 crores. 

“The problem for the film are the reports and because of them it will not recover the business lost on Sunday. When a film has positive reports then these sorts of losses are recovered over the long run. The film did reasonable business over the first two days for what the film is worth but Sunday was the killer,” a report in Box Office India stated.

‘Liger’ also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in vital roles.

On the other hand, ‘Karthikeya 2’ starring Nikhil Siddhartha is faring well at the box office. It was released in two languages – Telugu and Hindi, on August 13, and since ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ underperformed, the Hindi audience managed to watch the film. 

‘Karthikeya 2’ had a good third weekend as it minted Rs 4.25 crore, taking its overall business to Rs 19.86 crore.

“The film was held back on Sunday by the cricket match on Sunday but still it did well to record collections in the same range as Saturday. it could cover some of the Sunday lost ground over the weekdays as the film is being liked in some areas,” added Box Office India report.

