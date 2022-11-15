Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Box Office Day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ‘Yashoda’ Performs Well, ‘Uunchai’ Maintains A Strong Grip

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ‘Yashoda’ enjoys a successful run at the theatres, ‘Uunchai’ passes the crucial make-or-break Monday test.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 12:53 pm

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ‘Yashoda’ is witnessing a successful run at the cinemas. The science fiction thriller, which got mixed reviews from the audience and the critics, sees the actress in the role of a surrogate mother and revolves around the cosmetology industry. The film has been performing exceptionally well in the Indian market despite a male protagonist. In fact, ‘Yashoda’ is Samantha's first film to have a pan-India release.

The film, which hit the theatres on November 11, has surpassed $400k (Rs 3.2 crore) in the US. In Indian theatres, the film is raking in moolah and on day 4 at the box office, the film minted Rs 1.35 crore in India (net) reportedly. As per the trade reports, the total collection of ‘Yashoda’ now stands at around Rs 11.63 crore.

Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, the film also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma. Sampath and Divya Sriprada in important roles. 

Coming to ‘Uunchai’, the film is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, with pivotal performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. It is a visual spectacle with an unforgettable journey of friendship, helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

On its day 4 at the box office, the film collected Rs 1.88 crore, taking the overall domestic box office collections to Rs 12.04 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the numbers and wrote, “#Uunchai maintains a strong grip on Day 4… Passes the crucial make-or-break Mon test… Mon HIGHER than Fri, despite reduced ticket rates on weekdays… Evening shows witness better occupancy… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr. Total: ₹ 12.04 cr. #India biz.”

'Uunchai' released on November 11, and is bankrolled by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media.

