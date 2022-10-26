Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Starts Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Needs To Pick Up Pace

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Thank God’ released on October 25, a day after Diwali.

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 6:13 pm

Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Ram Setu' has witnessed a decent start on its opening day. According to a statement issued by the makers on Wednesday, the film opened with Rs 15.25 crore on its first day at the box-office. 

The Abhishek Sharma directorial also stars Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The story of the film is around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. 

Talking about its business, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#RamSetu starts well on Day 1 [#Diwali], especially in mass pockets… Average at bigger centres/metros… The biggg holiday has given it a head start and it’s crucial to maintain the momentum in the long, *extended* weekend… Tue ₹ 15.25 cr. #India biz.”

Presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions, the film is an Abundantia Entertainment Production. It is distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Thank God’, is written and directed by Indra Kumar, with Rakul Preet Singh playing a cop alongside Ajay and Sidharth. 

The film, on its opening day, minted Rs 8.10 crore, and the business was low as compared to the A-list stars attached to the film. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#ThankGod relied completely on spot bookings on the biggg #Diwali holiday… Although Day 1 biz is not proportionate with the names attached, the biz gathered speed towards evening onwards… Needs to grow/jump in the long, *extended* weekend… Tue ₹ 8.10 cr. #India biz.”

As compared to Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’, the Diwali release last year, which also starred Akshay along with Katrina Kaif, the business of this year’s releases were almost half.  ‘Sooryavanshi’ had collected 26.29 crore on its day 1 despite only 50 percent occupancy allowed in Maharashtra.

