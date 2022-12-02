Boman Irani Birthday Special: 5 Times The Veteran Actor Proved That Age Is Just A Number

We have to say that Boman Irani and his adorable candid moments are our favourites. The 63-year-old actor never misses an opportunity to show his playful, carefree side in daily life. Whether while shooting or on Instagram, the actor never fails to amuse and put a smile on his audience's face.

Here are 5 videos celebrating Boman Irani's birthday that demonstrate how he has shown that age is just a number:

The cutest thing on the Internet is undoubtedly Boman Irani dressed as a huge panda. We are in awe of his age after seeing this cute video!

In this entertaining video, Boman Sir makes us fall for him all over again for his charming nature. It's so much pleasure to see this weird, silly video!

The funniest thing to see is Boman Irani fiddling with an air hockey. His innocent, easygoing videos are undoubtedly a treat for the eyes.

This super adorable video of Boman Irani singing and dancing along with his family & friends to Christmas carols with the kids is extremely cute and we can't stop replaying it.

Boman Irani is both incredibly amusing and adorably cute in his playful, unguarded moments.

Here's wishing Boman Irani a very Happy Birthday.