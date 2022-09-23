Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Instagram: @khan.ira

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 12:51 pm

Ira, who has been dating Nupur for over two years now, took to Instagram where she shared a video from a cycling event. In the clip, Ira is seen standing at the stands. Nupur, dressed in cycling gear, comes up to her, goes down on his knees and pulls out a ring.

Nupur asks Ira: "Will you marry me?", to which she happily responds "Yes!."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The two seal the deal with a kiss, while her friends and the crowd cheer for the couple.

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutt, with whom he got separated in 2002. They also have a son named Junaid together.

