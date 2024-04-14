Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Sibling Duos: What Do They Have To Say To Each Other

Not too long ago we celebrated the 'Siblings Day', here let's put some light on the Bollywood celebrities who have some sweet things to say about their siblings.

Bollywood Actors on their Siblings Photo: Instagram
Bollywood is all about those dramas, big families and the bonds that they share. However, these celebrities who appear on-screen have something very real and pure keeping them tied to their roots and they are none other than their own siblings.

Here are 6 celebrities from Bollywood who have something to say about their siblings:

1. Varun Dhawan-Rohit Dhawan

Varun and Rohit Dhawan
Varun and Rohit Dhawan Photo: Instagram
The very own handsome hunk of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan, has been delivering an array of performances right from when he debuted. He has won the hearts of the audiences with his staggering dance moves and charming looks. His brother, Rohit Dhawan, is a filmmaker and Varun says he owes his current stardom to him. He credited his brother for believing in him and said that he wouldn't have been what he is today without his support.

2. Patralekhaa-Parnalekha

Patralekhaa and Parnalekha
Patralekhaa and Parnalekha Photo: Instagram
Actress Patralekhaa who is all set to deliver some smashing performances this year with 'Phule' and 'IC 814' has a sister named Parnalekha. However, far from the limelight of the entertainment industry, Parnalekha is a stock market investor. When asked about their bond, Parnalekha said, “Out of the 365 days, Patra and I, will fight for 364 days and that 1 day that is left, on that day we become overwhelmed with gratitude and shower all the love we had stored in our hearts for 364 days on each other. She watches out for me and how. I, in return, just pray that all my happiness and peace becomes her’s, and all her pain becomes mine”.

3. Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt Photo: Instagram
The cutest and one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, has always shared her bond with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Shaheen is a known writer. They have shared pictures and quotes with each other quiet often on the social media and it's evident that the sister are there for each other 'through the thick and thin'.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor Photo: Vogue India
Coming from the family of 'Kapoors' who are not new to the Bollywood glam, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have flaunted their sisterhood in the industry for decades. Both of them are iconic and revered actresses who have established themselves with a variety of films. In the real life as well, both of the Kapoor sisters are very close and are seen at almost all functions together and happy.

5. Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sanskar Chaturvedi

Siddhant and Sanskar Chaturvedi
Siddhant and Sanskar Chaturvedi Photo: Instagram
The super-talented kid who made everyone go mad with his MC Sher performance in 'Gully Boy', Siddhant Chaturvedi maintains a strong bond with his brother, Sanskar. Siddhant has shared instances about their gaming and football session and also mentioned how he bought a PS5 for Sanskar with his paycheck. Both of them are artists and keep a tight bond with each other.

6. Vicky Kaushal-Sunny Kaushal

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal
Vicky and Sunny Kaushal Photo: Instagram
The Kaushal brothers are both actors and have proved it with their projects. They are often seen together with their family and appear to have a closely knit bond between them. Their social media also depicts the nature of relationship that Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal have with each other.

So which one these Bollywood Sibling duo is your favourite?

