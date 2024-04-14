Bollywood Sibling Duos: What Do They Have To Say To Each Other

Actress Patralekhaa who is all set to deliver some smashing performances this year with 'Phule' and 'IC 814' has a sister named Parnalekha. However, far from the limelight of the entertainment industry, Parnalekha is a stock market investor. When asked about their bond, Parnalekha said, “Out of the 365 days, Patra and I, will fight for 364 days and that 1 day that is left, on that day we become overwhelmed with gratitude and shower all the love we had stored in our hearts for 364 days on each other. She watches out for me and how. I, in return, just pray that all my happiness and peace becomes her’s, and all her pain becomes mine”.