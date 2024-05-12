Aamir Khan on 'Sarfarosh 2'

On the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster film, 'Sarfarosh', Aamir Khan shared a major update on 'Sarfarosh 2'. The 1999 film was directed by John Matthew Matthan. At an event of the film's anniversary celebration, Khan said, "I've been telling John (director) for many years to make Sarfarosh 2. Also, the film ended in such a way that we could make part two of this film. I've told John that if he writes a good story, then we can make a Sarfarosh 2. This time he told me he was trying''. He added, "I can commit one thing, that we'll definitely give it a really serious shot now, coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it (part two)''.