Sunday has arrived and this week in Bollywood, several celebs grabbed the spotlight for various reasons. From Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 appearance to Rashmika Mandanna being part of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar', here are the top newsmakers of B-town.
Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 appearance
Actress Alia Bhatt made her second appearance at the Met Gala 2024. She put her best fashion foot forward in a stunning Sabyasachi floral saree with a pallu train. The diva impressed the onlookers and photographers with her gorgeous red carpet look at the fashion extravaganza. Her custom embroidered saree was made keeping in mind the theme of this year's Met Gala - "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" with the dress code "The Garden of Time." While talking about her look, Alia Bhatt told Vogue, "The sari's design, with its translucent, glass-like appearance is not just a nod to the ethereal quality of the garden in Ballard's story but also a tribute to the exquisite, enduring craft of sari-making."
Rashmika Mandanna part of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'
Actress Rashmika Mandanna confirmed she is part of Salman Khan starrer 'Sikandar'. The actress reshared Nadiadwala Grandson’s post on social media and wrote, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala @BeingSalmanKhan @ARMurugadoss @NGEmovies @WardaNadiadwala. Releasing in cinemas on EID 2025! #RM25.” It will be a treat to see Salman and Rashmika sharing the same screen space in the project.
Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan's death
Renowned Malayalam and Hindi filmmaker-screenwriter Sangeeth Sivan passed away on Wednesday (May 8). He was admitted at a private hospital in Mumbai. Celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and others attended his funeral. Apart from Malayalam films, Sivan also directed Bollywood films like ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’, ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’, and ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’ among others.
Ranveer Singh removes old Instagram posts including wedding pics with Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh surprised his fans when he archived everything on his Instagram handle before 2023, including his wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone. The page of the actor shows his oldest post is from January 24, 2023, which is a video for a sportswear brand. For the unversed, Deepika also archived their wedding pictures on Instagram a while back but later unarchived them.
Aamir Khan on 'Sarfarosh 2'
On the 25th anniversary of the blockbuster film, 'Sarfarosh', Aamir Khan shared a major update on 'Sarfarosh 2'. The 1999 film was directed by John Matthew Matthan. At an event of the film's anniversary celebration, Khan said, "I've been telling John (director) for many years to make Sarfarosh 2. Also, the film ended in such a way that we could make part two of this film. I've told John that if he writes a good story, then we can make a Sarfarosh 2. This time he told me he was trying''. He added, "I can commit one thing, that we'll definitely give it a really serious shot now, coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it (part two)''.
