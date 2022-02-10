Bollywood Celebs Who Found Love Post A Divorce

Bollywood celebrities are constantly scrutinized for whom they’re going out with and whom they’re spotted with. Their personal lives are often brought up on social media. Every element of a celebrity's life is highlighted, whether it's a relationship, an affair, marriage, or divorce. As a result, celebrities who find love again after a divorce attract a lot of attention.

Celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, and many more celebrities have been candid about their romantic relationships. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular celebs who’ve found love after having a divorce in their lives.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

When actor Hrithik Roshan was recently photographed with actress Saba Azad, he drew a lot of attention. The fact that they were walking out of a restaurant holding hands drew attention to the public. Although it is unknown whether they are in a relationship, neither of them has yet denied the reports of the rumoured love story.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

Actress Malaika Arora fell in love with actor Arjun Kapoor after divorcing actor Arbaaz Khan. The pair isn't afraid to share adorable photos on social media, and we Arora and Kapoor share some great loved up pics time and again on social media.

Arjun Rampal- Gabriella Demetriades

Actor Arjun Rampal fell head over heels in love with Gabriella Demetriades after divorcing model Mehr Jesia. They even have a son and run a business together.

Arbaaz Khan- Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan, like Malaika Arora, found love again. He is reported to be happily in a relationship with actress Giorgia Andriani. They've been seen a lot together, and they look absolutely smashing whenever they’re spotted together.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

For almost 15 years, actor Farhan Akhtar was married to hairstylist-business woman Adhuna Bhabani. After their divorce, he fell in love again with actress Shibani Dandekar. As per reports, the two are going to tie the knot later this year.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor

Actor Saif Ali Khan formerly married actress, Amrita Singh. The two parted ways and they have two kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Years after his divorce, he found love again in actress Kareena Kapoor, and they never kept it a secret from the public. They got hitched in 2012 and have two kids, Taimur and Jeh.