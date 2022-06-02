Actor Johnny Depp won a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, on Wednesday. Following his victory, followers filled Twitter with congratulations, using the hashtags #TruthWins, #HeWon, and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp. On social media, many celebrities, including Actress Disha Patani, and singers Sophie Choudry, Sona Mohapatra, among others, congratulated him on his victory.

"No one can ever replace you," remarked Patani, who shared a photo of Depp's character Jack Sparrow from the film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Disha Patani's Instagram Story About Johnny Depp Instagram/@dishapatani

Mohapatra tweeted about the case and called Heard a “selfish woman”.

She & her club of few selfish women,setback the 💯 of 1000’s of genuine cases of women who get the shorter end of the stick across the https://t.co/mxRHV3dTyo if things weren’t tough enough in the uphill climb to change systems to be fairer, a #AmberHeard comes to spit on it all https://t.co/ROMla6Cl0N — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 2, 2022

Choudry posted a quote from Depp on her Instagram Story, “Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic abuse. See how many people believe or side with you.' 6 years later, he told his truth and he won both in and out of court. #Abuse has no gender, #Justice for Johnny Depp, #Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard.”

Sophie Choudry's Instagram Story About Johnny Depp Instagram/@sophiechoudry

During the course of the trial, Depp has received an outpouring of support from his fans and friends. On the other hand, Heard has been subjected to hate messages and trolling. The trail became an internet sensation and, aside from sparking conversations around abuse, has become fodder for memes, GIFs and viral video edits.