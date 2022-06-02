Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Celebrities React To Johnny Depp Trial

Actor Johnny Depp won a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, on Wednesday. The case was highly publicised across the globe. Bollywood stars took to social media to react to the victory.

Bollywood Celebrities React To Johnny Depp Trial
Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:37 pm

Actor Johnny Depp won a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, on Wednesday. Following his victory, followers filled Twitter with congratulations, using the hashtags #TruthWins, #HeWon, and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp. On social media, many celebrities, including Actress Disha Patani, and singers Sophie Choudry, Sona Mohapatra, among others, congratulated him on his victory.

Related stories

Johnny Depp Wins The Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp To Return To Acting After Defamation Trial With 'Beetlejuice 2', Reports

"No one can ever replace you," remarked Patani, who shared a photo of Depp's character Jack Sparrow from the film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Disha Patani's Instagram Story
Disha Patani's Instagram Story About Johnny Depp Instagram/@dishapatani

Mohapatra tweeted about the case and called Heard a “selfish woman”. 

Choudry posted a quote from Depp on her Instagram Story, “Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic abuse. See how many people believe or side with you.' 6 years later, he told his truth and he won both in and out of court. #Abuse has no gender, #Justice for Johnny Depp, #Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard.”

Sophie Choudry's Instagram Story
Sophie Choudry's Instagram Story About Johnny Depp Instagram/@sophiechoudry

During the course of the trial, Depp has received an outpouring of support from his fans and friends. On the other hand, Heard has been subjected to hate messages and trolling. The trail became an internet sensation and, aside from sparking conversations around abuse, has become fodder for memes, GIFs and viral video edits. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Johnny Depp Amber Heard Amber Heard Trial Sophie Choudry Sona Mohapatra Disha Patani
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta