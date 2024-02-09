Reacting to the tweet, one fan wrote, “He was loved by our Veteran community, Blake. As a cancer survivor, this is sad to hear. Thank you for your comments, May God be with his entire family.” A second fan said, “Very few legends left in country music. He was definitely one of them. Cheers to one of the last cowboys - I will raise a glass to him and listen to his music until the day I get to meet him again in the next life.” A third fan wrote, “Man I don't get broke up about most celebrities, but Toby Keith was a man who seemed genuine in his songs and got into country music. What a great artist and unique voice to music. RIP!”