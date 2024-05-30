Blake Lively Attends Taylor Swift's First Madrid Eras Show With Haim Sisters

Reynolds, 47, said that Lively and their children have already been to "five or six" Eras Tour shows. “They love it, they’re obsessed", he said on ‘Today’. Lively and Reynolds are parents to James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth baby (whose name has not been revealed). Apart from attending the 2024 Super Bowl together, where Swift cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Lively previously shouted her out in a sweet Instagram post in December 2023. Next to photos of her, Swift, and Beyonce at the premiere of ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’, Lively wrote, "When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm, not the exception."