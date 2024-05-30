Art & Entertainment

Blake Lively Attends Taylor Swift's First Madrid Eras Show With Haim Sisters

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s closest friends cheered for her during the latest stop of her Eras tour.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s closest friends cheered for her during the latest stop of her Eras tour.

Blake Lively and the Haim sisters were in the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to watch the pop superstar, 34, perform her first of two shows in Madrid, reports ‘People’ magazine. Multiple concertgoers raved about seeing Swift's celebrity friends in attendance.

One user on X shared a video of Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim dancing next to Lively. Other users shared photos of the Haim sisters and Lively in the audience. As per ‘People’, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, previously said he planned to attend Swift's concert in Madrid during an appearance on ‘Today’ with Hoda and Jenna earlier this month.

Reynolds, 47, said that Lively and their children have already been to "five or six" Eras Tour shows. “They love it, they’re obsessed", he said on ‘Today’. Lively and Reynolds are parents to James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth baby (whose name has not been revealed). Apart from attending the 2024 Super Bowl together, where Swift cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Lively previously shouted her out in a sweet Instagram post in December 2023. Next to photos of her, Swift, and Beyonce at the premiere of ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’, Lively wrote, "When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm, not the exception."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises