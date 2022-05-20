Billie Eilish Will Appear On David Letterman's New Series

After a two-year hiatus, the famous American television host David Letterman is about to return to our screens with a new season of his critically praised Netflix show, ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’. To get things off, Letterman will be interviewing pop star Billie Eilish, and to make things even better, the two will go go-karting, according to a report by Far Out.

The streaming service has published a clip from the show, in which we see Letterman and Eilish arrive at the go-karting track and receive their lessons, and it appears to be one of Eilish's favourite pastimes. Letterman makes a joke about his age, stating he doesn't want "anything to snap," and wonders why they didn't just play mini-golf instead. "Because I'm excellent at this," Eilish said confidently.

The staff member who greets the couple tells Letterman that Eilish "crashed into a couple of people" the previous time she was there, pleading with her to take it easy.

‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’s' fourth season will be available on Netflix on May 20th. Letterman will interview some of the biggest people in sports, including Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Will Smith, and Cardi B, in the six-episode series.

Unfortunately, according to a statement sent to American monthly magazine Rolling Stone by Netflix regarding the programme, the Will Smith episode was filmed "prior to" Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Eilish, on the other hand, has been busy using her platform for good. She is one of several notable female artists who signed a letter criticising the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, which safeguarded abortion rights at the federal level.

"We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN” it said.