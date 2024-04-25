Grammy-winning singer, Billie Eilish, always makes headlines with her songs and reports on her personal life. The singer turned heads when she talked about her sexuality and said that was ‘attracted’ to women. Recently, the singer sang her latest song ‘Lunch’ at Coachella. The lyrics hint at a same-sex relationship.
In a previous interview, Billie Eilish mentioned that ‘Lunch’ helped her to embrace her real self. She sang the song at Coachella earlier this month. The song includes the line, “I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush.”
In an interview with Rolling Stone, she talked about how she wrote the song. She said, “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vag**a.”
Eilish’s sexuality made headlines in November 2023. In a conversation with Variety, the singer said that she is attracted to women ‘for real.’ Her confession got everyone talking. However, she took to her Instagram Stories and called out the news outlet. She wrote, “Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’.
On the work front, Billie Eilish is gearing up for the release of her third studio album – ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft.’