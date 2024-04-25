Eilish’s sexuality made headlines in November 2023. In a conversation with Variety, the singer said that she is attracted to women ‘for real.’ Her confession got everyone talking. However, she took to her Instagram Stories and called out the news outlet. She wrote, “Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’.