Bill Skarsgård was recently arrested in Sweden. TMZ released the news, and it has since then gone viral all over social media. People from all countries are coming forward to find out what actually happened. After all, Bill Skarsgård is massively popular for the numerous roles that he has played, especially the one in ‘John Wick’.
As per reports, Bill Skarsgård was caught by the authorities at the Arlanda Airport in Stockholm. He was caught in possession of 2.43 grams of cannabis. Reports further stated that he was arrested and later produced in front of a judge, where he pleaded guilty, and was let go off with a heavy fine. It’s being reported that he had to submit some paperwork to the court as well, and his sentencing happened on the basis of that.
Reports claim that he was asked to pay 40,000 Swedish Krona, which comes to somewhere around US $3,825. What’s good news though that Bill Skarsgård would not face any jail time. Not even probation or parole. This just means that the actor will be good to go once he pays up the fine and then the entire incident will be behind him.
For the unversed, besides ‘John Wick’, Bill Skarsgård is famous for starring in films like ‘IT’, ‘Atomic Blonde’ and many others films. He is also considered acting royalty in Sweden as his father Stellan and brother Alexander, Gustaf, Valter, Ossian and Kolbjörn are part of showbiz.
There has not been any official statement from Bill Skarsgård or his team ever since the incident happened. Only time will tell what actually happened and why he was allegedly carrying the cannabis.