As per reports, Bill Skarsgård was caught by the authorities at the Arlanda Airport in Stockholm. He was caught in possession of 2.43 grams of cannabis. Reports further stated that he was arrested and later produced in front of a judge, where he pleaded guilty, and was let go off with a heavy fine. It’s being reported that he had to submit some paperwork to the court as well, and his sentencing happened on the basis of that.