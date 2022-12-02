Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Throws Water On Ankit Gupta's Face After Reading His Comments On Her

In the upcoming episode of controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', rumoured lovebirds Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will be seen getting into an argument after the former reads comments made on her by him.

In a promo, Salman Khan shows Priyanka what Ankit had said about her. "Game ke alawa kuch aur baat karti hi nahi hai, main toh yaar kuch bol bhi nahi sakta usko, main jab bolta hun.. she says mujhe mat batao."

After reading his statement, Priyanka looks shocked and angry.

In the clip, the housemates are seen doing a task where they have to throw blackened water on the person they want to call out.

Priyanka calls Ankit and throws water on his face and walks away.