Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Vishal Kotian Reveals About Wedding Plans

Reality show 'Big Boss' contestant reveals his marriage plans with girlfriend Payal Shetty

'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Vishal Kotian Reveals About Wedding Plans
Vishal Kotian, Payal Shetty Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 5:02 pm

Reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian is dating actress Payal Shetty for a long time. Currently, Vishal Kotian revealed details about his love life with Shetty and his plans of getting married to her. Kotian mentioned that he is no rush as far as the decision of tying the knot is concerned.

“No we don’t want to rush, there is a little time for the wedding to happen. She is doing great in films and she is a very career-oriented woman. She wants to enjoy the phase and do a couple of more films. She doesn’t want to be known as Vishal Kotian’s wife or as my partner. She wants me to be known as her partner and I have no qualms about it. If I am known as her husband or partner I’ll be more than happy," Vishal Kotian told ETimes.

Related stories

Shamita Shetty Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles During 'Bigg Boss 15'

Bigg Boss 15’s Afsana Khan Set To Get Married, Says ‘Khushi Ka Thikana Nahi Hain’

Bigg Boss Fame Hindustani Bhau Granted Bail By Mumbai's Sessions Court In Connection To Students' Protest

Kotian added that there’s little time for the wedding as his girlfriend is busy with a couple of projects.

“She is currently doing a very big film which is also nominated at a few awards functions. Her career at present is going great and I am also doing well in my career. We both are currently in a very good space and phase so let’s see what the future holds for us," he added.

Vishal Kotian also mentioned how differences emerged between him and his girlfriend during the lockdown. 'Bigg Boss season 15' journey made him realize her importance in his life. He said that how Payal Shetty took care of his house and family during his absence.

“I mentioned in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house a lot of times that I was having a lot of differences with Shetty, my girlfriend, before I entered the reality show. The time we all saw during lockdown was very tough to deal with and we faced tremendous pressure. Because of the rise in the number of COVID cases we were not getting a chance to meet each other Aur doori aane lagi rishtey mein… but after going inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house and staying there I realized that I need to get back to life and understand people. When you are inside the house you start valuing your loved ones even more and start realizing how special they are. She managed a lot of things in my absence when I was away in 'Bigg Boss 15'. From taking care of my house, my father to everything. I realized her importance in life and we are together now," he said.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Contest Marriage Weddings Love COVID-19 Careers Vishal Kotian India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': SC Dismisses Appeal Seeking Stay on Release of Alia Bhatt Starrer

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': SC Dismisses Appeal Seeking Stay on Release of Alia Bhatt Starrer

Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Rosie O’Donnell’s Video: 'Best To Google Before Making Public Apology'

Simbu To Replace Kamal Haasan In 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'

Big B's Recent Instagram Photo Is Giving Fitness Goals To Fans In The Middle Of The Week

On Sridevi Death Anniversary, Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Says 'Hate Another Year Added To Life Without You’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators