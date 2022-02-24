'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Vishal Kotian Reveals About Wedding Plans

Reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian is dating actress Payal Shetty for a long time. Currently, Vishal Kotian revealed details about his love life with Shetty and his plans of getting married to her. Kotian mentioned that he is no rush as far as the decision of tying the knot is concerned.

“No we don’t want to rush, there is a little time for the wedding to happen. She is doing great in films and she is a very career-oriented woman. She wants to enjoy the phase and do a couple of more films. She doesn’t want to be known as Vishal Kotian’s wife or as my partner. She wants me to be known as her partner and I have no qualms about it. If I am known as her husband or partner I’ll be more than happy," Vishal Kotian told ETimes.

Kotian added that there’s little time for the wedding as his girlfriend is busy with a couple of projects.

“She is currently doing a very big film which is also nominated at a few awards functions. Her career at present is going great and I am also doing well in my career. We both are currently in a very good space and phase so let’s see what the future holds for us," he added.

Vishal Kotian also mentioned how differences emerged between him and his girlfriend during the lockdown. 'Bigg Boss season 15' journey made him realize her importance in his life. He said that how Payal Shetty took care of his house and family during his absence.

“I mentioned in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house a lot of times that I was having a lot of differences with Shetty, my girlfriend, before I entered the reality show. The time we all saw during lockdown was very tough to deal with and we faced tremendous pressure. Because of the rise in the number of COVID cases we were not getting a chance to meet each other Aur doori aane lagi rishtey mein… but after going inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house and staying there I realized that I need to get back to life and understand people. When you are inside the house you start valuing your loved ones even more and start realizing how special they are. She managed a lot of things in my absence when I was away in 'Bigg Boss 15'. From taking care of my house, my father to everything. I realized her importance in life and we are together now," he said.