BIGBANG's G-Dragon Confirms Comeback After 7 Years, Plans To Release New Solo Album In Second Half Of 2024

While there were previous hints of a potential comeback from G-Dragon in past statements, this marks the first official confirmation through a press release. The announcement has ignited widespread excitement and anticipation among his fans, who have been awaiting new music from the artist for years now. His last solo album ‘KWON JI YONG’ was released in 2017. If the anticipated solo album is released in the latter part of this year as announced by the agency, it will signify G-Dragon’s first comeback in seven years.