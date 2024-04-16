BIGBANG's G-Dragon Confirms Comeback After 7 Years, Plans To Release New Solo Album In Second Half Of 2024

G-Dragon, the main rapper of the popular K-Pop band BIGBANG, is gearing up for a new solo album with plans to make a comeback to the music scene in the second half of this year, as announced by his agency on Tuesday, April 16.
His new agency, Galaxy Corporation, made the revelation in a press release regarding the artist’s recent meeting in South Korea with Frederic Malle, the founder of the prestigious French perfume brand Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle. The New York-based French perfumer paid a visit to Seoul to explore the brand’s flagship store, which recently debuted in the city as its first location in the entirety of Asia, according to the agency. The brand recently partnered with the popular rapper to introduce a special edition of its renowned fragrance Musc Ravageur, now referred to as the ‘G-Dragon perfume.’
“The artist said he is pleased to collaborate with a brand and product that he has personally enjoyed for over 10 years,” the agency said.
Further talking about the comeback plans, the agency continued, “He is working on a new album with the goal of returning with it in the second half of the year. Please look forward to it,” without giving away any additional details regarding the same.
While there were previous hints of a potential comeback from G-Dragon in past statements, this marks the first official confirmation through a press release. The announcement has ignited widespread excitement and anticipation among his fans, who have been awaiting new music from the artist for years now. His last solo album ‘KWON JI YONG’ was released in 2017. If the anticipated solo album is released in the latter part of this year as announced by the agency, it will signify G-Dragon’s first comeback in seven years.