Big Leak: Main Villain From Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Revealed

A piece of film merchandise shared by a stunt performer on 'The Flash' appears to have revealed who the film's main antagonist is, which DC has kept a secret up until now.

Actor Ezra Miller as 'The Flash' Google

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 10:41 pm

‘The Flash’ starring actor Ezra Miller might have faced a big leak with respect to the movie’s villain, who had been kept under wraps since long by DC Extended Universe. In what is believed to be an accident, a stuntman from the action team of the movie’s set might have revealed the main villain of the movie.

While it is known that actors Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will reprise their roles as Batman and actress Sasha Calle will play Supergirl, the identity of the film's main antagonist has remained a mystery for a long time. However, a piece of merchandise shared by stunt performer, Shane Steyn, has led fans to believe that the film's antagonist could be Reverse Flash or Zoom, two well-known Flash villains.

Steyn, who is reportedly one of the film's stunt performers, posted a photo of a T-shirt on Instagram in October. Keaton's Batman, Calle's Supergirl, and a demonic-looking Flash are all featured on the T-shirt. The stuntman expressed his gratitude for having the chance to be a part of the movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shane Stunts (@shanesteyn)

Some fan groups recently noticed the post and noted that the Flash silhouette resembles Reverse Flash and Zoom, two villains who have been associated with ‘Flash’ for decades. Actor Tom Cavanagh portrays the characters on the CW's The Flash TV series.

Fans took to the comment section of the post to express their excitement.

A fan commented, “Reverse flash will be the main villain,” while another one wrote, “Someone's gonna get a phone call from WB very soon.”

The fact that The Flash is said to borrow elements from the popular DC comic Flashpoint, in which Reverse Flash was the villain, has fans even more convinced. The DC film is Miller's first solo outing as the popular character Flash in the DC Extended Universe.

Miller has already played Flash in ‘Justice League’, and this film will continue his story from where it left off in that film. The film stars actors Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, and Antje Traue, and is directed by Andy Muschietti. The film is slated for a theatrical release on November 4.

