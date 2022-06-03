Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Kartik Aaryan Is 'Not Running After Money', Says 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Producer Bhushan Kumar

In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and the upcoming movie 'Shehzada,' producer Bhushan Kumar has collaborated with actor Kartik Aaryan.

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 2:42 pm

As it enters its third weekend, actor Kartik Aaryan's latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues to perform well at the box office. Following the popularity of the film, claims surfaced that Aaryan had increased his salary, which he denied on Twitter, calling them "baseless."

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the brand T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the umbrella of Cine1 Studios produced 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.' Bhushan Kumar is also the producer of Kartik's next film, 'Shehzada,' directed by Rohit Dhawan. 

Bhushan Kumar recently told Bollywood Hungama that 'Shehzada' faced financial difficulties, but Aaryan stood by them instead of abandoning the project. Bhushan Kumar revealed that they are ready to make the next installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, but that convincing the actor to sign would be difficult because he has also become a 'star.'

When Aaryan mentioned that stories indicate he increased his costs after becoming a celebrity, Bushan Kumar joked that he hasn't done so for them. The actor also said, "I tweeted about it. I am sitting at home here. If I get some offer, then only the price can be hiked. But the report of price hike makes it to the news before everything."

Bhushan further added in praise of Kartik, "He's very grounded that way. Everyone should think about it that if we are making a big film then it's necessary to spend on it. He understands that. We have another film together - Shehzada. I don't want to say, but in Shehzada a situation came where he stood by the producers. So that reveals that he is not running after money, he is running after good content."

