Bhupendra Jadawat Receives This 'Sweet Surprise' From Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar!

‘Ittu Si Baat’ actor Bhupendra Jadawat was overwhelmed with joy when he received mangoes from late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar.

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 3:40 pm

Bhupendra Jadawat receives this ‘sweet surprise’ from Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar!

‘Ittu Si Baat’ actor Bhupendra Jadawat was pleasantly surprised to receive a box full of mangoes from late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar. 

The actor recently gave his fans a glimpse of the special gift he received from the family of the late actor. While sharing pictures of the same on his social media, the actor also thanked Sikdar for her sweet gesture while remembering the late iconic actor. 

Jadawat took to his social media and mentioned, 

He informs, “It’s such a sweet gesture and I cannot express my heartfelt gratitude towards Sutapaji. It’s not just ordinary mangoes. Ye aam bahot khaas hai. Jo ped Irrfan sahab ne lagaye they unke farm mein, un par fal aaye hai. Being a huge fan of Irrfan sir, I am truly blessed to receive this as I believe it’s not just mangoes, it’s his goodwill, efforts, and legacy that I have received. I feel really blessed.”

The actor was last seen in 'Ittu Si Baat'.

