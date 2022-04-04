Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar To Be Part Of Karan Bhoolani's Directorial

Actress Bhumi Padnekar will play the lead role in filmmaker Karan Bhoolani's upcoming project. As per reports, the film is already being shot.

Bhumi Pednekar Credit: Outlook

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 2:43 pm

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is all set to play the lead role in filmmaker Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani’s directorial debut titled ‘Thank You For Coming’. Kapoor is producing the film under her banner. 

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development stated that the shoot of the film has also begun and it is being filmed in Delhi.

“The term coming in the title has a different meaning and suggested by the title, it’s another social comedy. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor under her banner and is in conversation with another leading producer to come on board as the studio partner. The team has silently started shooting for the film in Delhi and are in the process of calling it a wrap by the end of this month,” the source was quoted as saying. 

There are also reports that the film will release directly on OTT. Actor Anil Kapoor will also be part of the film, however, this is yet to be confirmed. The source added, “The film will be ready for release in the next couple of months. An official announcement about the title and star cast will be made once the shoot is wrapped up.”

Pednekar, meanwhile, is already working on two films, which are ready for release. The actress will be seen in ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. The actress will also be part of the film ‘Bheed’ which is being directed by Anubhav Sinha. She shares the screen with actor Rajkummar Rao in the same.  The film is a social drama. 

Pednekar has been known to be part of films with meaningful films with hard hitting subjects and storylines. Her most noteworthy works include films such as ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, ‘Bala’ and ‘Badhaai Do’.
 

