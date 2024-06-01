Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'

The series is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and is reportedly based on the book ‘Bhendi Bazaar’ by Vish Dhamija. When the announcement about 'Daldal' was made in March, Bhumi shared that she would be playing a woman who has shattered the glass ceiling by being appointed as the DCP of Mumbai. Bhumi tagged her character as a “super achiever” in a man’s world. “I think a character like this will resonate with the times that we live in because a woman is no longer shackled down and is ambitious and independent,” she said at the time.