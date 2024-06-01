Art & Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has announced that she has commenced shooting for her debut series, 'Daldal', and even offered a glimpse from the set.

Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bhumi took to Instagram and shared a picture with her back facing the camera. The actress is seen wearing a brown shirt and has a long ponytail. Due to the dim lighting, not much is visible in the photo. “The past never stays buried for long. Rita’s journey with #Daldal commences from today,” she captioned the image. 'Daldal' is a thriller that tells the story of DCP Rita Ferreira, who is haunted by the guilt of her past while dealing with the demons of her present. She is investigating a series of murders committed by a cold-blooded serial killer.

The series is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and is reportedly based on the book ‘Bhendi Bazaar’ by Vish Dhamija. When the announcement about 'Daldal' was made in March, Bhumi shared that she would be playing a woman who has shattered the glass ceiling by being appointed as the DCP of Mumbai. Bhumi tagged her character as a “super achiever” in a man’s world. “I think a character like this will resonate with the times that we live in because a woman is no longer shackled down and is ambitious and independent,” she said at the time.

Bhumi began her career with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and has since appeared in films such as 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'Saand Ki Aankh', and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'. Her last major role was in the crime thriller 'Bhakshak', based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

