Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri actress named Rani Chatterjee has accused filmmaker and 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Sajid Khan of sexual harassment.

Rani Chatterjee And Sajid Khan
Rani Chatterjee And Sajid Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 2:07 pm

She revealed that it happened when the actress was called to Sajid's residence in Juhu under the pretext of giving her a dance number in a film.

In a media interview, according to bollywoodhungama.com, Rani recounted the time when Sajid asked her several unsavoury questions.

While shooting for his film 'Himmatwala' in 2013 starring Ajay Devgn, Sajid reportedly offered Rani a dance number titled 'Dhoka Dhoka'.

When she contacted him regarding the meeting, the filmmaker invited her to his house to speak regarding work but also asked to not get her manager or PR since it was expected to a formal meeting, said the report.

While discussing work, he shared her that she will be wearing a short lehenga and asked her to show her legs.

Rani told that even though she felt the request to be strange, she thought it to be a part of the audition process and followed it.

As per reports, the motley of questions got bizarre when Sajid asked Rani about her breast size. He also asked about her relationship status and about the frequency of intercourse.

The actress also accused Sajid of attempting to touch her inappropriately. She said that she walked out of the meeting immediately.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Bhojpuri Cinema Bhojpuri Actress Sexual Harassment Me Too #MeToo #MeToo Movement MeToo Movement Sajid Khan MeToo Rani Chatterjee Sajid Khan Mumbai Bombay India
