Bharti Singh Opens Up On Motherhood, Says It Has Made Her Fit And Active

Star comedienne Bharti Singh, who is the host of 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', said that ever since she stepped into motherhood in 2022, it has made her fit and active.

Bharti Singh
Bharti Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

“Motherhood has made me fit. I have become active after becoming a mother,” Bharti told IANS. She then thanked her mother for everything. “I do my things by myself. After becoming a mother, I have learned a lot of things. Now that I have made some money, I feel good, but our mothers worked outside and then came back and worked at home. I am what I am because of my mother,” she said. At home, Bharti loves to cook. “I love making food, and my husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, loves eating. When you have someone at home who loves to eat, then you will automatically start making good food. We are called Chatora and Chatori at home.”

Bharti shared that she keeps experimenting with new things and follows videos from social media. “I see reels on who made what, and then I improvise on it, and I have spoiled several things in the kitchen,” Bharti said. The star standup said that ever since she has become a mother, her bent towards cooking healthy meals has become a priority.

“But ever since I have become a mother, I pay more attention to cooking, as I want my son to eat healthy. If he wants to eat noodles, I would want to make it at home… If my son wants to eat cake and chocolates, I would make it at home,” said Bharti, who got married in 2017. Bharti makes it a point to make food even if she is busy. “Even if I am busy, I am still learning to make things at home. I am Punjabi, and this is the first time I have made mango pickles at home,” said Bharti. 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' airs on Colors.

