Bharti Singh Opens Up On Motherhood, Says It Has Made Her Fit And Active

“Motherhood has made me fit. I have become active after becoming a mother,” Bharti told IANS. She then thanked her mother for everything. “I do my things by myself. After becoming a mother, I have learned a lot of things. Now that I have made some money, I feel good, but our mothers worked outside and then came back and worked at home. I am what I am because of my mother,” she said. At home, Bharti loves to cook. “I love making food, and my husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, loves eating. When you have someone at home who loves to eat, then you will automatically start making good food. We are called Chatora and Chatori at home.”