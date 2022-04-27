Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts To 'Doctor Strange' Sequel's Conflict In Saudi Arabia

Sequel of 'Doctor Strange' is set to release on May 6 and the film has been banned in Saudi Arabia. See what the lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch has to say about it.

Benedict Cumberbatch Reacts To 'Doctor Strange' Sequel's Conflict In Saudi Arabia
Benedict Cumberbatch Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 7:46 pm

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen in Marvel’s upcoming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ playing the lead. The film is slated to hit the cinemas on May 6. There were reports previously that the film has been banned in Saudi Arabia. However, it is now clear that Saudi Arabia has asked Disney to cut the references of the LGBTQ from the film revolving around the lesbian character, America Chavez, in the film. 

The Guardian reported that these cuts are only 12 seconds long. Disney has denied this request and Cumberbatch said that the entire scenario is an expected disappointment.

A video wherein Cumberbatch is addressing this issue in the press tour in London is going viral on Twitter.

Related stories

Benedict Cumberbatch Speaks Up On Russia-Ukraine War

Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch Runs From Security At 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' World Premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Hasn't Read The Entire Script Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

In the video, the actor says, "It is, I’m afraid, an expected disappointment. We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be, not only included, but celebrated for who they are and made to feel part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality. It feels truly out of step with everything that we’ve experienced as a species, let alone where we’re at globally more as a culture, but frankly it’s just even more reason why this isn’t tokenism to include an LGBTQ+ community member.”

He further added about the character of Chavez and said, "This character is that from the comics. It’s not something we’ve created for the sake of diversity. We’ve included her because of how awesome she is as a character. And that’s just one aspect of her character and that’s all it should be, but sadly, it’s also now, politically, very charged. And I wish it wasn’t.”

He then commended both Disney and Marvel by saying, "I wish we could be having a normalized conversation about this where it wasn’t an issue but we’re not. So we still have to fight. We still have to push for inclusion and equality and I’m very glad in a small, but on a very big canvas, Marvel and Disney are doing that.”

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is the sequel of ‘Doctor Strange’ that released in 2016.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Benedict Cumberbatch Benedict Wong Doctor Strange Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Marvel Studios Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel Film Banned Benedict Cumberbatch Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World Book Day: Here Are Five Independent Publishers Making A Mark In India

World Book Day: Here Are Five Independent Publishers Making A Mark In India

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands