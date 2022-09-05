Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Adopt Pet After Lavish Wedding

Star couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a new member to their family by adopting a pet.

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 10:00 am

Star couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a new member to their family by adopting a pet.

The newlyweds headed to an animal shelter in the city with JLo's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with former husband Mark Anthony, reports aceshowbiz.com.

It is not yet known what animal was chosen, but Max was later photographed carrying a cardboard crate out of the centre.

The pictures were published on Sunday by the Daily Mail, after the couple's wedding at Affleck's plantation-style estate in Georgia last month, followed by a honeymoon in Italy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)


While sharing details from the nuptials, singer JLo, 53, posted an image of her in a white Ralph Lauren gown beside the 50-year-old Batman actor dancing under a neon sign that said, "Mr. & Mrs. Affleck".

She said: "When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken.

"I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle, and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

She also described their wedding reception by sharing a quote written by Affleck for his 2016 movie 'Live by Night', which said: "This is heaven. Right Here. We're in it now."

The couple, dubbed 'Bennifer', first got together after meeting on the set of flop 2003 film 'Gigli', before they famously broke off their engagement in 2004.
 

