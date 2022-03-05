Before Jhund, Five Films About Underdogs Winning In Sports

Underdogs are those who are expected to fail yet end up succeeding. There has never been a scarcity of talent in India, but there has always been a scarcity of opportunity. Life is hard and everyone’s fighting with one thing or the other, it's no wonder, therefore, that millennials are increasingly finding representation in films that address these issues.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' has been released in cinemas, the film is garnering decent attention from fans and audiences. The biographical sports drama is based on the story of Vijay Barse, a social worker who encouraged slum kids to form a football team, and Bachchan plays him. In addition to him, actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru also appear in the film.

Several films about underdog winning have been made throughout the years, and when paired with the genre of sports, it's a winning recipe that never fails to draw a crowd. From 'Lagaan' to 'Mary Kom', here are five films that honour such stories of bravery and courage, of individuals who rose from humble beginnings to everlasting glory:

'Chak De India'

The film, directed by Shimit Amin and written by Jaideep Sahni, followed the Indian Women's Hockey team as they competed in the World Cup. No one gave this squad a chance because it was struggling to get sponsors and had a washout as a coach. The squad would not only reach the final, but also defeat six-time winners Australia, proving everyone incorrect. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan played the character of coach Kabir Khan in this film and did a phenomenal job his portrayal of the character was loved by fans and the dialogue delivery in itself was very motivational.

'Lagaan'

Farmers banded together to battle British control on the cricket field in Ashutosh Gowariker's epic drama, which was India's representative at the Oscars. The film, which was anchored by Aamir Khan and a fantastic ensemble cast to back him, captivated the hearts of everyone who saw it. Each character in the film can be related to on several levels. 'Lagaan' is a film about the power and tenacity portrayed by many individuals and their experiences.

'Dangal'

Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari were both born in a district of India where females aren't held in high respect, but they went on to win gold for their nation. They were able to do this because of their visionary father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, who nurtured them to be champions. Nitesh Tiwari's film isn't the highest-grossing film in Bollywood without any reason, the sheer motivation it provides to viewers is a selling point for the film. Actors Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Sakshi Tanwar are all exceptional in their roles.

'Mary Kom'

Although Priyanka Chopra's casting as the Manipuri fighter drew a lot of criticism, the actress herself went to great lengths to bring the narrative of the champion boxer to life. Mary Kom, who represented India in a sport other than cricket, demonstrated incredible patience and steely nerves by winning the World Boxing Championship five times.

'Born to Run: Budhia Singh'

The movie explores Budhia Singh's connection with his father-like coach, which is based on his life as a prodigy marathon runner. The coach, played by Manoj Bajpayee, is the film's most intriguing character, as he manipulates the boy into being the athlete that he is while also finding a way to profit from it.