Baruar Songsaar: Film On 100-Year Old House In Guwahati Premiered

From music to films to sports to politics -- it is a tale of a rare family and its over 100-year-old residence that the national award-winning filmmaker Utpal Borpujari has tried to capture in his latest documentary 'Baruar Songsaar' or 'The House of Baruas'.

Produced by Nayan Prasad, Jemini Phukan and Dibyajyoti Saharia, and Directed by Borpujari, this 71-minute film was premiered for select audience at Rudra Baruah auditorium of Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati on Saturday evening, followed by a ticketed show at the same venue.