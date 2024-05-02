'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon

Television industry’s favourite on-screen couple, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, captivated audiences with their stellar performance in the recently concluded ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka.’ Portraying the characters of Aradhana and Reyansh, their on-screen chemistry deeply resonated with viewers, earning widespread admiration and acclaim.
Although their on-screen chemistry is adored by fans, they also share a strong off-screen bond. Their delightful behind-the-scenes videos and pictures have melted hearts, and even after the conclusion of the show, their connection remains evident. Speculations among their fans about a possible romantic relationship between them started to swirl.
According to insights obtained by News18 by a source close to them, it has been revealed that the duo found love on the sets of their show. Since then, their bond has blossomed, and they have remained committed to each other. “Shivangi and Kushal developed a liking for one another when they used to shoot for ‘Barsatein.’ They are now dating and are serious with each other. They are also planning to get engaged soon,” the report read.
When questioned about why the two have refrained from publicly acknowledging their relationship, the insider explained, “Both of them are very private people and therefore, want to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They might announce their relationship when they feel the time is right.”
Previously, Shivangi was rumoured to be in a relationship with her ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ co-star Randeep Rai. However, the actress clarified that they were simply ‘just friends,’ dismissing any dating speculations. Meanwhile, Kushal’s past relationship with Gauahar Khan is well-known. The two met during their stint on ‘Bigg Boss 7’ and subsequently began dating. However, their relationship came to an end after a year of being together.
While fans are happy to know that the two stars are possibly in a romantic relationship, it’s important to note that neither of them has confirmed or denied the ongoing speculations about their relationship status.