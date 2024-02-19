BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Wins Big At The 77th British Academy Film Awards

Producer Emma Thomas, left, and director Christopher Nolan, winner of the best film award and director award for 'Oppenheimer', pose for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the supporting actress award for 'The Holdovers', poses for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Cillian Murphy, winner of the leading actor award for 'Oppenheimer', poses for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Director Jonathan Glazer, left, and producer James Wilson, winners of the outstanding British film and film not in the English language award for 'The Zone of Interest', pose for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Emma Stone, winner of the leading actress award for 'Poor Things', poses for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Samantha Morton, winner of the BAFTA fellowship award, poses for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Mia McKenna-Bruce, centre, winner of the EE rising star award, celebrates with parents Wayne Mckenna-Bruce, right, and Angela McKenna Bruce, left, at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Mia McKenna-Bruce, winner of the EE rising star award, poses for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Producer Medb Riordan, from left, director Savanah Leaf and producer Shirley O'Connor pose for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Indira Varma, from left, James Martin, producer Elizabeth Rufai, Flo Wilson, director Yasmin Afifi, and Sayed Badreya, winners of the best british short film award for Jellyfish and Lobster', pose for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
James Price, left, and Shona Heath winners of the best production design award for 'Poor Things', pose for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Ludwig Goransson, winner of the original score award for 'Oppenheimer', poses for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, from left, PBS editor-in-chief of frontline and producer Raney Aronson, director, producer and AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov, editor and producer Michelle Mizner, field producer and AP video journalist Vasilisa Stepanenko, and producer, AP vice president and head of production Derl McCrudden, winners of the documentary award for '20 Days in Mariupol', and Taylor Russell pose for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Jennifer Lame, winner of the editing award for 'Oppenheimer', poses for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Producer Medb Riordan, from left, director Savanah Leaf, producer Shirley O'Connor, winners of the outstanding debut by a british writer, director or producer award for 'Earth Mama' and David Beckham, pose for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Kingsley Ben-Adir, from left, Cord Jefferson, winner of the adapted screenplay award for 'American Fiction', and Bryce Dallas Howard, pose for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Britain's Prince William, president of BAFTA, talks with Sara Putt, the Chair at BAFTA, at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA, in London.
Naomi Campbell poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Emerald Fennell poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.
Britain's Prince William, president of BAFTA, talks with David Beckham at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA, in London.
Britain's Prince William, president of BAFTA, talks with Cate Blanchett at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA, in London.