BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Wins Big At The 77th British Academy Film Awards

At the 77th British Academy Film Awards, the who's who from the world of showbiz was present. The BAFTA Awards 2024 was definitely a big night for 'Oppenheimer' as the film ended up with 7 wins at the prestigious British awards. Here are a few glimpses from the gala event.