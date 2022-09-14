Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ayan Mukerji On Spin-Off Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanarastra In ‘Brahmastra’: We Are Planning Our Next Moves

‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan has signalled that Shah Rukh Khan's character won't be limited to Part One of the film, and will return for sure. 

Ayan Mukerji; Shah Rukh Khan In ‘Brahmastra’
Ayan Mukerji; Shah Rukh Khan In ‘Brahmastra’ Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 3:00 pm

Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-drama ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, released on September 9. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan as scientist Mohan Bhargav -- an ode to his character from ‘Swades’ -- who wielded the Vanarastra. Ever since the film’s release, fans have been asking to know more details of SRK’s character from the big-budget film. 

Now adding to the excitement, the ‘Brahmastra’ director has given a sign that Shah Rukh Khan's character won't be limited to Part One of the film, and he will certainly be back. "Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also talking on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, 'Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origin story of the scientist!'," Ayan Mukerji told Indian Express. 

He further said, "We were also vibrating on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Well, we certainly cannot be more excited. 

For the unversed, ‘Brahmastra’ was SRK's second cameo appearance in 2022 after R Madhavan's film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Going ahead, SRK will be seen in ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawaan’, and ‘Dunki’.

Talking about ‘Brahmastra’ box office collection, the film has been raking in moolah and collected Rs 225 crore, as reported by Variety, in its first weekend itself.

Related stories

'Brahmastra 2' May Release In December 2025, Says Ayan Mukerji

Brahmastra Box Office Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Film Rakes In Moolah, To Cross Rs 175 Crore In Week 1

Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Interview Karan Johar About ‘Brahmastra’ Box Office Collection, Asks Him ‘What Is This Desperation?'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ayan Mukerji Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan Vanarastra Vanarastra Brahmastra Brahmastra Part One Shiva Brahmastra Trailer Brahmastra Promotion Brahmastra Box Office Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan Ayan Mukerji New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League