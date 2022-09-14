Ayan Mukerji On Spin-Off Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanarastra In ‘Brahmastra’: We Are Planning Our Next Moves

Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-drama ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, released on September 9. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan as scientist Mohan Bhargav -- an ode to his character from ‘Swades’ -- who wielded the Vanarastra. Ever since the film’s release, fans have been asking to know more details of SRK’s character from the big-budget film.

Now adding to the excitement, the ‘Brahmastra’ director has given a sign that Shah Rukh Khan's character won't be limited to Part One of the film, and he will certainly be back. "Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also talking on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, 'Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origin story of the scientist!'," Ayan Mukerji told Indian Express.

He further said, "We were also vibrating on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves.”

Well, we certainly cannot be more excited.

For the unversed, ‘Brahmastra’ was SRK's second cameo appearance in 2022 after R Madhavan's film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Going ahead, SRK will be seen in ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawaan’, and ‘Dunki’.

Talking about ‘Brahmastra’ box office collection, the film has been raking in moolah and collected Rs 225 crore, as reported by Variety, in its first weekend itself.