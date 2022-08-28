Award-Winning Indian Filmmaker Apoorv Arora Dominates The US Entertainment Space With Big Moves

Launched in the year 2021, Apoorv Arora Films LLC is soaring high as a production banner based out of the US. Under this banner, Apoorv recently produced a music video for American pop singer Anne Reburn titled ‘Where Do We Go From Here’. A slice-of-life conceptual film takes its viewers and listeners on a metaphorical journey with picturesque landscapes and a touch of old-school nostalgia in its creative treatment. The film premiered on the 19th of August and has already received a lot of love and appreciation for its production quality and out-of-the-box conceptualization.

Apoorv enjoyed producing this film because he is keen on exploring more Indo-American stories here in LA, and the level of attention to detail and work this film required is exactly the kind of challenge Apoorv enjoys.

“It’s been a while since I’ve come across a script that had an Indian touch. To watch Indian actors perform in Los Angeles in the set up created by the story made me reminisce about my shooting days in Mumbai. I made sure the production aspects of the film were detailed to the tee, and for a second, I felt like I was shooting in India. The film is now ready to make its run through the festival circuit.” says Apoorv. Team Apoorv Arora Films will soon be releasing its trailer worldwide on YouTube.

Apoorv’s body of work is extensive and exciting! He recently produced an Indo-American short film directed by Los Angeles-based director Shilpa Johar hailing from Bangalore, India, named 'Bageecha’. Bageecha, meaning 'garden' in Hindi, is the story of Om, an aged gardener trying to make a humble living growing exotic plants in rich suburban homes in LA. His world comes to a halt when his son Veer is murdered for stealing a consignment of drugs from a local drug lord.

"We're working on a couple of independent Hollywood feature films by international directors who have approached us with their scripts after learning about our production and, in some cases witnessing them in person," Apoorv says that he cannot disclose too many details about these since most of them involve big renowned name talent and are still in the pre-production stages. "I will soon be producing my first feature-length film. I'm in it to win it and can't wait to walk into bigger rooms and represent my roots and country." Apoorv gushes.

Since the launch of his banner, Apoorv led a team, produced and shot a fashion show for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is a civil rights organization in the United States, formed in 1909 as an interracial endeavour to advance justice for African Americans by a group including W. E. B. Du Bois, Mary White Ovington, Moorfield Storey and Ida B. Wells. “One of the best things about producing creative projects in LA is the opportunity to work with a diverse group of people and explore their unique tastes and aesthetics of work," Apoorv says.

Apoorv produced the film 'The Sacred Bees' in association with Dear Ocean Films LLC in June this year. This project came to him at the very last minute of the initial dates slated to begin the latter half of production. The massive project was already in a state of chaos as the production had been passed on to an entirely new team led by Apoorv. Naturally, his first task was to rearrange this puzzle and tie up all loose ends. Apoorv is a man of integrity journey.

After having worked as a Creative and Assistant Director, for Balaji Telefilms, many doors opened up for 28-year-old Apoorv Arora. After finishing his Master’s in Filmmaking from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, he launched his own banner with the best creative minds. Having worked with Walt Disney, India, Yash Raj Films, White Hill studios, and MTV during his corporate stint, he produced and co-produced many music videos and TV shows. He has also worked with one of the biggest music labels in India, Speed Records, where he produced more than 40 music videos, and each of these videos has crossed 400 million views already.