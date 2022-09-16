Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Audience Jodo Yatra: Naga Shaurya On A Padayatra Ahead Of His Next Film

Embarking on padayatras is common for politicians. But in a first of sorts for the film industry, Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya has hit the road on foot to promote his upcoming movie 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari'.

Shirley Setia and Naga Shaurya in 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari'
Shirley Setia and Naga Shaurya in 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari' Instagram/ @actorshaurya

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 4:22 pm

Embarking on padayatras is common for politicians. But in a first of sorts for the film industry, Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya has hit the road on foot to promote his upcoming movie 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari'.

When it comes to promoting their movies, film stars usually don't go beyond the rigmarole of stage events and jetsetting city tours. However, Naga Shaurya is literally turning heads as he embarked on a state-wide padayatra in Andhra Pradesh.

The 7-day walkathon from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam aims to promote his latest movie 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari' coming in theatres on 23rd of this month.

Reaching Vijayawada on day 3, Friday, Naga Shaurya didn't take a break, even though it was raining. The onlookers say: "Shaurya, what dedication!"

Anish R. Krishna has directed the movie, while Usha Mulpuri produced it on Ira Creations. Shirley Setia is the female lead.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Naga Shaurya Audience Jodo Yatra Tollywood Telugu Actors Krishna Vrinda Vihari Upcoming Movies Padayatra India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live