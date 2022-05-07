Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been said to be dating for some time. However, neither of them have spoken about it officially. There have been several reports around them moving in together and tying the knot by the end of this year. However, Shetty has denied any claims of moving in with Rahul.

According to a recent report, the two would live together in a rented 4BHK flat in Mumbai following their marriage. Athiya Shetty, says that she will move into a new home with her parents, Suniel and Mana Shetty, and no one else.

According to the Times of India, she said, "I am not moving in with anybody but my parents!" The ‘Mubarakan’ actor also declined to address any questions about her wedding, saying that she doesn't mind if people think whatever they want about it.

Though Athiya Shetty and Rahul have not made their relationship public, the couple frequently posts images of themselves together on social media. Athiya recently wished the cricketer a happy birthday with a handful of images of them together. "Grateful for you, happy birthday," she captioned the photos.

Though some rumours claim that Athiya Shetty's father, Suniel Shetty, is planning a lavish South Indian wedding for his daughter, his son, Ahan Shetty, has said that this is not the case. "As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no plans being made," Ahan Shetty, who made his debut with ‘Tadap’ last year, told Dainik Bhaskar. “There is no such ceremony; all of them are rumours. "How can we give you a date when there is no wedding?" he added.

In an interview with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, Rahul discussed his connection with Athiya Shetty's father, Suniel Shetty, and said that he is 'borderline obsessive' with cricket. Rahul mentioned that they have their fair share of disagreements concerning the game.