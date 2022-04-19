Well-known Telugu film producer Narayan K Das Narang died on April 19 at 9:04 a.m. in Hyderabad. According to a statement from his office, he was ill and was being treated at Star Hospitals in Hyderabad. He leaves behind two kids and a daughter. Sunil and Bharath Narang, his sons, are also film producers.

He primarily worked in the Tamil film industry. He directed films such as 'D 46', 'The Ghost', 'Lakshya', and 'Love '.

Das was a well-known financier and exhibitor. The film industry has expressed its condolences for the producer's untimely death. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and others in the film industry sent their sympathies to the producer's family.

#NarayanDasNarang garu was a Pioneer for TFI. A true Entrepreneur who always spoke of being fair. Being kind. A true loss. My heartfelt condolences to my dear brothers…Sunil Garu, Bharat garu and the family. pic.twitter.com/v6Gf69sRMB — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) April 19, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. pic.twitter.com/SLe1OCCOeZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 19, 2022

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Shri #NarayanDasNarang ji, a hugely respected personality of the #Telugu film industry... #NarayanDas ji was Chairman of #AsianGroup and an eminent producer, exhibitor and financier... Deepest condolences to his family... Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7NzXxdNRaS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2022

Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered... My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/UB6AVeuEsi — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) April 19, 2022

Throughout his more than five-decade career, he has supported films in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil through his production company, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

As chairman of the Asian Group, he established multiplexes with stars Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, and Allu Arjun, notably AMB Cinemas, AVD Cinemas, and AAA Cinemas.

He produced Sekhar Kammula's 2021 romance drama 'Love Story,' starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. 'The Ghost,' starring Nagarjuna and directed by Praveen Sattaru, an untitled film starring Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula, and a film starring Siva Karthikeyan and directed by K V Anudeep are among the projects in the works.