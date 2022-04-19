Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Renowned Telugu Producer Narayan Das Narang Dead

Actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and others in the film industry sent their sympathies to the producer's family.

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 5:07 pm

Well-known Telugu film producer Narayan K Das Narang died on April 19 at 9:04 a.m. in Hyderabad. According to a statement from his office, he was ill and was being treated at Star Hospitals in Hyderabad. He leaves behind two kids and a daughter. Sunil and Bharath Narang, his sons, are also film producers.

He primarily worked in the Tamil film industry. He directed films such as 'D 46', 'The Ghost', 'Lakshya', and 'Love '.

Das was a well-known financier and exhibitor. The film industry has expressed its condolences for the producer's untimely death. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and others in the film industry sent their sympathies to the producer's family.

Throughout his more than five-decade career, he has supported films in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil through his production company, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

As chairman of the Asian Group, he established multiplexes with stars Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, and Allu Arjun, notably AMB Cinemas, AVD Cinemas, and AAA Cinemas.

He produced Sekhar Kammula's 2021 romance drama 'Love Story,' starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. 'The Ghost,' starring Nagarjuna and directed by Praveen Sattaru, an untitled film starring Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula, and a film starring Siva Karthikeyan and directed by K V Anudeep are among the projects in the works.

