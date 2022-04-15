Asha Bhosle’s Son Anand Bhosle Rushed To A Hospital In Dubai After Collapsing

Anand Bhosle, veteran singer Asha Bhosle's son, was taken to a hospital in Dubai after he collapsed and received minor injuries. Investigations are currently underway as per reports on ETimes. The terrifying episode occurred a few days ago. Anand Bhosle was first taken to the ICU but is now reportedly in a room.

According to an ETimes insider, everything happened out of nowhere. It was unique and caused quite a fright among the members of the household. Every member of the Mangeshkar and Bhosle families is still phoning Dubai virtually every day to inquire about Anand Bhosle's current health state.

Asha Bhosle was in Dubai at the time of the incident and was supposed to be back in Mumbai, but she has decided to postpone her return. Her return to Mumbai is unlikely to happen anytime soon. She has been regularly spotted at the Dubai hospital, where she is devotedly taking care of her son.

The reports further said that it was yet unknown when Anand Bhosle would be permitted to return home.