ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards Full Winners List: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’, ‘Boston Strangler’, ‘Barry’ Win Big

The American Society Of Cinematographers, more popularly known as ASC, had organised its annual awards, ACS Outstanding Achievement Awards, earlier today and it was a star-studded affair. The who’s who from the film and television world came together for the gala night as awards were handed out to numerous cinematographers for their outstanding contribution towards the art of cinema in the past year.
For the unversed, the American Society Of Cinematographers (ASC) is a non-profit organisation that is perennially dedicated to the advancing artform of filmmaking. It was started in 1919 and since then, it has been always devoted towards teaching and inspiring aspiring filmmakers in order to achieve their dreams and goals through the artform of cinematography.
Coming to talk of the ACS Outstanding Achievement Awards, it was held at the Beverly Hilton. ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’, ‘Boston Strangler’, ‘Barry’ and many other films and shows went on to win big on this prestigious night. These cinematographers were lauded not only by the audiences but also by the critics, which eventually led to the jury as well loving their work immensely.
Here’s taking you through the titles that were nominated and the ones that ended up winning the award finally:
1. Theatrical Feature Film
Edward Lachman for ‘El Conde’ (Netflix)
Matthew Libatique for ‘Maestro’ (Netflix)
Rodrigo Prieto for ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ (Apple TV+)
Robbie Ryan for ‘Poor Things’ (Searchlight)
Hoyte van Hoytema for ‘Oppenheimer’ (Universal Pictures) – WINNER
2. Spotlight Award
Eric Branco for ‘Story Ave.’ (Kino Lorber)
Krum Rodriguez for ‘Citizen Saint’
Warwick Thornton for ‘The New Boy’ – WINNER
3. Episode Of A One-Hour Television Series
Ricardo Diaz for ‘Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty’, ‘The Second Coming’ (Max)
Rob C. Givens for ‘Gotham Knights’, ‘Daddy Issues’ (CW)
M. David Mullen for ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’, “Four Minutes” (Amazon Prime Video) – WINNER
Cathal Watters for ‘Foundation’, ‘In Seldon’s Shadow’ (Apple TV+)
Glen Keenan for ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’, ‘Hegemony’ (Paramount+)
4. Limited Or Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
Dan Atherton for ‘Great Expectations’, ‘The Three Keys’ (FX)
Sam Chiplin for ‘The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart’, ‘Part 1: Black Fire Orchid’ (Amazon Prime Video)
Ben Kutchins for ‘Boston Strangler’ (Hulu) – WINNER
Igor Martinovic for ‘George And Tammy’, ‘Stand By Your Man’ (Showtime)
Jason Oldak for ‘Lessons In Chemistry’, ‘Book Of Calvin’ (Apple TV+)
Tobias Schliessler for ‘All The Light We Cannot See’, ‘Episode 2’ (Netflix)
5. Episode Of A Half-Hour Series
Julian Court for ‘The Diplomat’, ‘The James Bond Clause’ (Netflix)
Carl Herse for ‘Barry’, ‘Tricky Legacies’ (Max) – WINNER
Jon Joffin for ‘Schmigadoon’, ‘Something Real’ (Apple TV+)
Blake McClure for ‘Minx’, ‘I Thought The Bed Was Gonna Fly’ (Starz)
Andrew Wehde for ‘The Bear’, ‘The Bear’ (FX)
6. Documentary Award
Jeff Hutchens for ‘Murder In Big Horn’, ‘Episode 1’ (Showtime)
Curren Sheldon for ‘King Coal’ – WINNER
D. Smith for ‘Kokomo City’ (Magnolia Pictures)
7. Music Video Award
Scott Cunningham for ‘Gorilla’ (Performed by Little Simz)
Jon Joffin for ‘At Home’ (Performed by Jon Bryant) – WINNER
Andrey Nikoleav for ‘Tanto’ (Performed Cassie Marin)
8. ASC Board Of Governors Award
Spike Lee
9. ASC Lifetime Achievement Award
Don Burgess
10. ASC Career Achievement In Television Award
Steve Fierberg
11. President’s Award
Amy Vincent
12. Bud Stone Award
Dan Perry