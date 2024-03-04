ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards Full Winners List: ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’, ‘Boston Strangler’, ‘Barry’ Win Big

The American Society Of Cinematographers, more popularly known as ASC, had organised its annual awards, ACS Outstanding Achievement Awards, earlier today and it was a star-studded affair. The who’s who from the film and television world came together for the gala night as awards were handed out to numerous cinematographers for their outstanding contribution towards the art of cinema in the past year.

For the unversed, the American Society Of Cinematographers (ASC) is a non-profit organisation that is perennially dedicated to the advancing artform of filmmaking. It was started in 1919 and since then, it has been always devoted towards teaching and inspiring aspiring filmmakers in order to achieve their dreams and goals through the artform of cinematography.

Coming to talk of the ACS Outstanding Achievement Awards, it was held at the Beverly Hilton. ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’, ‘Boston Strangler’, ‘Barry’ and many other films and shows went on to win big on this prestigious night. These cinematographers were lauded not only by the audiences but also by the critics, which eventually led to the jury as well loving their work immensely.

Here’s taking you through the titles that were nominated and the ones that ended up winning the award finally: