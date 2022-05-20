Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, makes her Bollywood debut in director Zoya Akhtar's ‘The Archies’, an adaption of the Archie Comics set in an Indian setting. She plays Veronica, one of the story's main protagonists, according to a report by The Indian Express.

A teaser was released recently, inviting mixed reactions and triggering a debate on nepotism.

Suhana Khan's brother Aryan Khan joined his sister on the set of the film. Photos of them have appeared online, on fan accounts on Instagram. The film is being made at Ooty, a prominent Tamil Nadu hill resort ensconced in the Nilgiri mountains.

Agastya Nanda Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Khushi Kapoor late Bollywood actress Sridevi's daughter feature alongside actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in ‘The Archies’.



"A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation. We can’t wait to see the new kids on the block!" reads the film's official logline. India singer Ankur Tiwari's song is heard playing in the backdrop of the announcement video.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan returned to social media for the first time since the drug bust case to congratulate his sister on the success of the film. Aryan Khan uploaded a poster of ‘The Archies’ on his Instagram stories, along with a message for Suhana. "Best of luck baby sister. Go kick some a**” his message read.

In 2023, ‘The Archies’ will be released.