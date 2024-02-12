Meanwhile, she adds that the younger generation of actors come across as being more aware of what is needed from them, while the older generation of actors come with the gift of experiences. Talking about the amalgamation of the two thought processes, she says, “The younger generation of actors have so much access to information and exposure that they come off as really polished, maybe even more than their age would suggest. There is a noticeable difference in the way they think, behave, and act compared to actors from older generations. It’s interesting how times are changing. In contrast, actors from earlier generations may have experienced a different set of cultural, social, and technological influences during their formative years. I guess this divergence in experiences can contribute to variations in thought processes, behaviour, and actions between different sets of actors.”