Arun Mandola: If You Reduce Social Media Usage Then 80 Per Cent Of Mental Disorder Issues Are Solved

One thing that the difficult times of Covid have taught us is to take care of both our mental well-being along with physical health. World Mental Health Day celebrated on October 10 every year, raises awareness around different issues of the mind and also extends support towards the efforts made towards the betterment of mental health. The entire week celebrities from all walks of life have been speaking up about mental health and have been trying to create awareness among people by sharing their personal stories so that people are more open to talking about mental illnesses.

Actor Arun Mandola too talks about the importance of mental well-being and how he looks at the whole issue.

“Recently I was infected with Covid-19 and that has changed me totally. Earlier I was very much focused on external fitness and my career, but after Covid, I realised that I was making my life’s biggest mistake. Well, I was doing yoga and meditation but I realised that was not sufficient. I need a more powerful internal workout. This world is crazy for external fitness and nobody cares how you are internally and that is the reason people give up easily. Some retire early to be at peace and lead a good life,” he says.

About taking care of his mental health, he adds, “Mental disorder issues are also on the rise since the advent of social media. I feel if you reduce social media usage then 80% of the problem is solved. Trust me this is a practical thing. Second thing is that I go on vacation or work out or do yoga for mental fitness. And on days when I feel extremely low, I watch Netflix or else I go for long drives or do some shopping.”

Arun Mandola feels the entertainment industry is generally targeted when it comes to depression and anxiety. “I have seen people who are very much depressed and stressed but that is not known to anyone, unlike the situation when a celebrity faces a similar thing. Compared to other industries, the entertainment industry goes through more stress because once your project is finished then again you have to start from scratch no matter what you did and how big a star you are. I feel we should accept issues of the mind and openly talk as all these can only erase the stigma attached to it,” he opines.