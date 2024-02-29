Co-produced by Yami Gautam’s husband, Aditya Dhar, Article 370 revolves around the decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. The film has been labelled as a propaganda film by some, and reacting to it, Priyamani told News18, “Some people are going to say, ‘Oh, this is raising awareness. People need to know these stories.’ And then, there’s always going to be a section that will say, ‘This is absolutely propaganda.’ When we took on this film or when we decided that we wanted to be a part of this film, I think the main reason was that we wanted to tell people, ‘Listen there’s something like this which has gone down in history and not many people know about it’. I’m sure people knew about it but they didn’t know what people went through, what steps were taken to see to it that this mission was a success.”