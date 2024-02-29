Yami Gautam's latest film ‘Article 370’ has continued to maintain a steady streak at the box office during weekdays, and collected Rs 3.10 crore on Wednesday. The Yami Gautam and Priyamani-starrer film, after witnessing a strong opening weekend, remained consistent with its Monday and Tuesday earnings, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The total domestic collection of the film now stands at Rs 32.55 crore.
On its opening day, the film made a promising debut and collected Rs 5.9 crore on its opening day. Over the weekend, there was a rise in collections, and the film minted Rs 7.4 crore and Rs 9.6 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. On Monday, it saw a decline of over 66 percent with collections totalling to Rs 3.25 crore. The film has since maintained a steady run at the box office.
At the box office, the film clashed with Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Crakk’. Albeit, ‘Crakk’ has collected only Rs 11.5 crore so far, while ‘Article 370’ has surpassed it with Rs 32.55 crore. The film is expected to maintain its streak for another week until it faces competition from Ajay Devgn’s horror drama ‘Shaitaan’, set to release in cinemas on March 8.
Co-produced by Yami Gautam’s husband, Aditya Dhar, Article 370 revolves around the decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. The film has been labelled as a propaganda film by some, and reacting to it, Priyamani told News18, “Some people are going to say, ‘Oh, this is raising awareness. People need to know these stories.’ And then, there’s always going to be a section that will say, ‘This is absolutely propaganda.’ When we took on this film or when we decided that we wanted to be a part of this film, I think the main reason was that we wanted to tell people, ‘Listen there’s something like this which has gone down in history and not many people know about it’. I’m sure people knew about it but they didn’t know what people went through, what steps were taken to see to it that this mission was a success.”
In ‘Article 370’, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer.