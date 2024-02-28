‘Article 370’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Yami Gautam’s Film Expected To End First Week With Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Looking at the numbers, the film is clearly trending at the box office, and is likely to emerge as a hit. It is also because the film has no major competition now and is minting decent numbers at the box office. The other theatrical release right now is just the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. The next major release would be on March 8, when Ajay Devgn’s horror drama ‘Shaitaan’, followed by Sidharth Malhotra starrer actioner ‘Yodha’. However, by that time, ‘Article 370’ would be able to take a major chunk of the box office.