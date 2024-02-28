‘Article 370’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Yami Gautam’s Film Expected To End First Week With Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

‘Article 370’ hit the silver screens on February 23, 2024. And on the film’s fifth day of release, the film’s box office collections remained steady. On Tuesday, the Yami Gautam-starrer earned around Rs 3.25 crore nett, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Certainly, the film’s day five nett collection remained almost the same as its first Monday haul, which means the film has managed to retain its pace.
At the domestic box office, the film has collected Rs 29.40 crore so far, and is likely to close its first week with around Rs 35 crore. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Jambhale, ‘Article 370’ had a worldwide opening weekend of nearly Rs 35 crore, as shared by the makers. If the collections of Monday and Tuesday are factored in, the film would end up crossing Rs 40 crore mark, and is expected to cross Rs 50 crore globally before Friday.
Looking at the numbers, the film is clearly trending at the box office, and is likely to emerge as a hit. It is also because the film has no major competition now and is minting decent numbers at the box office. The other theatrical release right now is just the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. The next major release would be on March 8, when Ajay Devgn’s horror drama ‘Shaitaan’, followed by Sidharth Malhotra starrer actioner ‘Yodha’. However, by that time, ‘Article 370’ would be able to take a major chunk of the box office.
The film, also starring Priyamani, is backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar. Yami and Aditya tied the knot in June 2021 and are currently expecting a baby. Yami also starred in Aditya’s directorial ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, which was a major hit at the box office.