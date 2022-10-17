Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Arjun Kapoor Shares Parineeti Chopra's 'Uunchai' First Look, Actress Says 'A Gesture Like This' Makes Her Smile

Parineeti Chopra is over-the-moon as her closest friend Arjun Kapoor shared the first look of her upcoming film 'Uunchai'.

‘Uunchai’ Poster
‘Uunchai’ Poster Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 10:59 am

Parineeti Chopra is over-the-moon as her closest friend Arjun Kapoor shared the first look of her upcoming film 'Uunchai'. The actress said that a gesture like this in an "insecure" world makes her really smile from within. 

Parineeti took to her Instagram story, where she thanked Arjun in her own sweet way.

"Arjun launching my first look from Uunchai is one of those 'moments' in our friendship and in my life. In this insecure world people don't do that."

"This is a core memory that I will cherish forever. Sometimes in this crazy career, a gesture like this can make you smile, really smile from within. Love you baba. You are the best (Baaki sab phone pe)," she added.

Arjun on Sunday morning had shared the first look poster of the film and captioned it: "She was my first co-star, she was my first heroine and this is her first #Rajshri film. This is to all the beautiful firsts. This one is for you Pari!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

