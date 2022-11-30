Arjun Kapoor Calls Malaika Arora’s Pregnancy Rumours ‘Unethical’: Don’t Dare To Play With Personal Lives

Speculations surrounding Malaika Arora’s supposed pregnancy recently went viral on social media, with several outlets covering it. However, her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to slam the rumours, and even lashed out at the journalist who wrote the article by quoting the publication as well.

Sharing how the article is the ‘lowest’ a person could go, Arjun said that people like them have been getting away with writing such articles. Sharing a screenshot of the article, Arjun captioned it as, “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news.”

He added by issuing a warning to the entertainment portal, “This is not done, don’t dare to play with our personal lives.” Malaika too shared screenshot of Arjun’s comments and wrote, ‘Disgusting’.

Arjun has always stood up for the people in his life, be it his sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor or his girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for around five years. During his appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan’, Arjun had also revealed how they hid their relationship initially, and said, “It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It’s not that we didn’t talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I’m coming from a past that is aware of that.”

On the work front, Malaika is set to make her OTT debut with ‘Moving in with Malaika’. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’.