Ariana Grande Concludes Filming For 'Wicked', Praises The Director For His 'Openness, Brilliance'

Singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande has successfully completed filming for the film adaptation of the Broadway musical 'Wicked,' marking it as a truly memorable experience for her. The Hollywood Reporter now reports that Grande expressed her thoughts on working on the musical and collaborating with the director, Jon M Chu.
The 'yes, and?' crooner reposted a message from the director on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, which read, "Will never forget my year with our Glinda. Can't wait for you to meet her. Thank you @arianagrande for pouring your heart into Oz."
Grande had the sweetest response to it. She reposted the story and wrote, "i will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. or you. or my Cyn [Cynthia Erivo]. permanently and preferably intertwined. i am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection @jonmchu." She continued, "there aren't words quite yet. but. thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance and kindness. i have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do. i love you so much."
In another story, she went on to say, "this was a ..... wildly large production, with so many brilliant human beings who worked so so hard in every department... every single person that worked on these films was not only was the absolute best at what they do but made every single day for over a year feel so incredibly safe ... kind and thoughtful and inspired every day as if it were always the first... how something so much bigger than all of us could feel so intimate and small and warm is beyond me but it starts from the top. you made it so @jonmchu. i have so many stories that i can't wait to share but for now my heart sincerely, physically aches that i will not be sharing everyday with this crew anymore." She concluded saying, "thank you for your brilliance and the many hand holds and hugs along the way."
Penned by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz, 'Wicked: Part One' is an upcoming musical-fantasy film helmed by Jon M Chu. Grande takes on the role of Glinda Upland, opposite Erivo’s character Elphaba, in the film which is being made into two parts. The film also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Keala Settle, Bronwyn James, Adam James and Bowen Yang.
'Wicked: Part One' is slated to hit theaters on November 27.