Ariana Grande Concludes Filming For 'Wicked', Praises The Director For His 'Openness, Brilliance'

In another story, she went on to say, "this was a ..... wildly large production, with so many brilliant human beings who worked so so hard in every department... every single person that worked on these films was not only was the absolute best at what they do but made every single day for over a year feel so incredibly safe ... kind and thoughtful and inspired every day as if it were always the first... how something so much bigger than all of us could feel so intimate and small and warm is beyond me but it starts from the top. you made it so @jonmchu. i have so many stories that i can't wait to share but for now my heart sincerely, physically aches that i will not be sharing everyday with this crew anymore." She concluded saying, "thank you for your brilliance and the many hand holds and hugs along the way."